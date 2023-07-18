DUBOIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Uncertainty lies for programs and advancements in Northeast Dubois schools’ education and its three schools in the system.

Some of those programs are dependent on voters in the district approving a referendum renewal.

“Fortunately in 2016, we passed a referendum. That lasted seven years, and here we are in 2023 — the end of that referendum,” said Dr. Tara Rasche, who serves as the Northeast Dubois School Corporation’s superintendent. “So, at the November election, we’re asking for referendum renewal.”

The referendum collects personal property taxes from those who live in the school district to allocate to different programs.

Officials say they need the money to properly staff school programs.

They say one issue in the community is that kids are graduating faster than the new kids are starting school.

Within the last five years, the district enrollment has dropped by 10.8%.

“Fortunately — when the first referendum passed, we were able to increase academic programming and some extracurricular activities,” Rashe said. “If this renewal passes, we will be able to continue those wonderful things we’ve been doing for the past several years.”

A STEM laboratory in the district’s elementary and intermediate schools have opened since the first referendum passed.

The administration wants the junior-senior high school to achieve the state’s “early college high school” status where graduates leave the school with an associate’s degree.

Officials say the taxpayer money will assist the district in its goals and that their residents support the administration.

“Our community is wonderful, and we support them very much,” Rashe said.