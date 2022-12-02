HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) says on November 29, around 3:50 p.m., HPD and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of North Main and 8th Street in reference to a female pedestrian that was struck by a train.

Police say the initial dispatch stated that the female was unresponsive but breathing was confirmed. Officers say they arrived shortly after the initial dispatch and located the female, later Identified as Maria Adela Mora, 71, of Huntingburg.

HPD says Mora was on the north side of the tracks about 40 yards east of Main Street. Officers and first responders provided medical treatment until the ambulance arrived. Police say Mora was transported by ambulance to a Jasper hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.