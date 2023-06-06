HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person is dead after a fatal crash in Huntingburg.

According to officials, on June 5, at approximately 2 p.m., Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies, Dubois County EMS, Huntingburg first responders and a Jasper first responder responded to a single-vehicle accident on CR 200 W, south of Sunset Drive.

Officials state the driver was identified as Stanley R. Vonderheide, 64, of Ferdinand. Authorities say Vonderheide ran off the west side of the roadway. He was transported to Memorial Hospital but was pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.