DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train.

The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal.

We’re told it happened near Highway 231 in Dubois County. Law enforcement officials say they are working on the situation, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are expecting to release more information soon.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.