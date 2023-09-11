HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a road closure for State Road 56 in Dubois County.

INDOT says beginning on or around September 28, crews will close State Road 56 in Dubois County near French Lick. Officials say this closure will occur between State Road 545 and State Road 145.

INDOT says while closed, crews will perform chip and seal operations to the roadway, and these operations are utilized to help extend the life of the road. Work is expected to last through the first week of October, depending on the weather.

A news release says the official detour for this project is State Road 145 to State Road 164 to State Road 545. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.