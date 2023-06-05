HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing a road closure for U.S. 231 in Huntingburg.

According to officials, beginning on or around Saturday, June 10, crews will close a section of U.S. 231. This closure will occur between Oak Street and 4th Avenue.

Officials say during this closure, crews will perform a box structure installation under the roadway. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on weather.

The detour is I-64 to State Road 161 to State Road 64, and officials state local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.