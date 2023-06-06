HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man arrested in May was found to be a convicted felon with several firearms and drugs in his possession.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), detectives were given information that alleged Brooks Rhoads, 53, of Huntingburg, may have been in possession of firearms and methamphetamine, and he was currently on probation through the DCSO.

Authorities say after further investigation, it was determined Rhoads was currently on probation for a prior conviction of Serious Violent Felon (SVF) in Possession of a Firearm. Rhoads’ criminal history showed a previous conviction for manufacturing/dealing in methamphetamine, which would qualify him as a SVF and preclude him from possessing firearms.

Authorities state the Dubois County Probation Department was assisted by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and the Huntingburg Police Department in conducting a search of Rhoads’ residence, and three firearms were located and seized along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Rhoads made his initial appearance in court and was given a $5,000 bond to which he posted on Tuesday, June 6.