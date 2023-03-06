DUFF, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County EMA has asked people to please be advised that the siren in Duff has been temporarily taken out of service due to storm damage.

EMA says it is currently working on finding a new location to place the siren. Tammy Humbert, Director of Dubois County Emergency Management, is encouraging all residents of Duff to be aware of this issue and to make sure that they have a NOAA weather radio with fresh batteries or some other source available that will notify them of any severe weather in their area.

Officials also encourage all Dubois County residents to do the same as the sirens in the county are put in place only as a back up to notify residents of threatening weather. EMA notes that sirens are not to replace people’s own notification process such as a NOAA weather radios.

EMA says if anyone has any questions, to please feel free to contact the Dubois County EMA office at 812-482-2202.