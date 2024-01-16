HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A new housing study is providing recommendations for the housing market in Dubois County.

The data for the study, conducted by Dubois Strong, was based on information provided by local businesses and social service agencies, as well as national consulting firm RDG Planning & Design. The data reflects what these organizations see as county-wide trends, challenges and needs.

The study finds that a lack of housing variety is plaguing Dubois County. It also says that the focus on single-family homes and limited rental housing options are hurting residents’ flexibility.

To fix the issue, researchers recommend providing more diverse ownership choices that can accommodate varying stages of life, from apartments to family homes. They also recommend downsizing options for people in their later years.

You can read the full housing study here.