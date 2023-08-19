JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Sultan’s Run Golf Club bought The Mill House Restaurant building and its business on Friday — a location that has been around since the 1940s.

The ownership says it is ready to move to other interests, including continuing to raise its family.

“After 17 years, we put all of our energy into it, and you kind of feel like we’re not doing 100% anymore — maybe we’re a little burnt out,” The Mill House owner Kim Aull said. “It’s time for something else or someone else to take over.”

Sultan’s Run co-owner and general manager Chris Tretter says the purchase helps the club in its expansion.

Renovations will be made to the club’s banquet center, kitchen and pro shop.

The renovations will require staff and customers to vacate the building.

Sultan’s Run catering business is expected to take place in The Mill House.

Aull says she is excited for Sultan’s Run’s expansion.

“I’m excited for them to be able to move on with the next phase in their own lives, and we’re excited to be able to hopefully bring additional catering customers into our portfolio and bring those offerings to the community,” Tretter said.

The Mill House owners say they have received “amazing support” since they purchased the business in 2006.

“We’re very thankful for the support we’ve had,” Aull said. “I think that’s kept us going for 17 years — between the employees, our customers — but you have to be here and present, so we have been, and I think that’s putting in so many hours over the years has kind of put us like “okay, I think we’re ready to move on.”

The ownership also says they are looking forward to spending more time with their children.

“Our family, our kids are older. They’re in sporting activities. Spending more time with them — being able to attend more of their events — was in importance to us. So, we’re going more in that direction,” Aull said.

The Mill House will continue to operate until September 30.