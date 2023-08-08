HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency has a plan to help the county clean up following Monday morning’s severe storms that produced a confirmed EF-1 tornado.

To help facilitate clean-up efforts, the county has set up temporary sites at the following locations:

Haysville Park South Field, Haysville Park Street (North side of road just past the mill) Natural wood debris (tree limbs, branches, etc.) Construction debris dumpster Metal dumpster

Corner of 960 E and State Highway 56 Construction debris dumpster

Dubois County Drop Site, 5080 N. State Road 545 Construction debris dumpster



Officials state these sites will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, August 9 and will remain available until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

Any woody debris in the county right of way to be disposed of should be placed next to the county roadway for pick up. Items should also be cut into smaller than lengths of eight feet.

Officials note the State of Indiana and Dubois County does not allow the open burning of storm debris, i.e. treated lumber, construction debris, etc. with the exception of clean, untreated wood and tree limbs. Debris piles must be small and always supervised, and before any natural debris is burned, the property owner is encouraged to contact their local fire chief.