HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT)- Residents at an apartment complex in Huntingburg, Indiana say they are frustrated with ongoing water issues.

The League Circle Apartment Complex is home to several families. Tenants we spoke with say they have had little to no water pressure for the past two weeks. One tenant we spoke with has several kids. He wishes to remain anonymous and says he and his kids could not even shower before going to Christmas dinner. He and several other families say they have laundry and dishes piling up. Residents say they are furious and want to know why the issue has not been fixed. The tenant we spoke with says he was told it could take several weeks to fix the issue.

The apartments are operated by the Huntingburg Housing Authority. We called them and they said they could not speak with us about the water issues and hung up. We went to the office building and knocked on the door and nobody answered.