HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people have died after a morning crash.

Officials say on December 13, around 5:36 a.m., Indiana State Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 231 just north of County Road 900 South. This is just north of the Huntingburg airport.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), preliminary investigation indicated Macario Sandoval, 52, of Huntingburg, was driving a truck southbound on US 231 and Bryant Doane, 34, of Santa Claus, was driving a passenger car northbound on US 231.

Authorities say Doane was attempting to pass another vehicle and struck Sandoval’s vehicle head-on in the southbound lane. Sandoval, his passenger, Matilde Valdes, 53, of Huntingburg, and Doane all died from their injuries. The vehicle Doane was passing was not involved in the collision.

ISP says authorities have made notifications to all the families. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.