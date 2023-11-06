HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Tri-County YMCA has announced the next phase of an ongoing expansion.

Officials state the Clem and Mary Lange YMCA announced plans for a 3,000 square foot addition to its facility located in Ferdinand, which will include a 15 by 27-foot therapy pool, a sauna and a stretching area.

Officials say the pool will primarily be used for rehab services, personal training, swim lessons, small group classes and individual aquatic workouts. Details of the stretching area and sauna are still in the planning phases.

Officials also state the addition will also include an outdoor seating and community gathering area, and the project is expected to be complete by early summer of 2024.

The expansion will bring the facility footprint to 38,000 square feet.