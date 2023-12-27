HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Residents at The League Circle Apartment Complex in Huntingburg have confirmed water issues that have been going on for the previous two weeks have now been resolved.

Eyewitness News reporter Ann Powell spoke with one tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, who said he and his children could not shower before going to Christmas dinner, and he was told that it could take several weeks to resolve the issue. Tenants reported they had little to no water pressure for the previous two weeks.

The Huntingburg Housing Authority also confirmed the issues were fixed, and they released the following statement:

We care about all our Residents here at the Huntingburg Housing Authority. The plan of action was a process with the City of Huntingburg Utility Department and RG Mechanical. It was a process of eliminating the problem step by step. Due to Christmas Holiday it took a little longer. Huntingburg Housing Authority

