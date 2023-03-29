HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg woman will not be spending any more time in jail following a crash resulting in another person’s death.

Wednesday morning, Martha Hale was sentenced to probation. She was arrested last December after officers accused her of hitting a pedestrian with her car in Jasper. That person later passed away.

On that night, police say they found marijuana inside the car Hale was driving and a chemical drug test taken by Hale resulted in a “presumptive positive” of marijuana in her system.

The prosecutor’s office only pursued a charge for Possession of Marijuana, which she pleaded guilty to.