JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Spencer County native has worked her way up and will now be a SWAT K9 Handler with the Indiana State Police! Officials say Trooper Kaitlyn Greene has been reassigned to Special Operations Division for this new role.

According to Indiana State Police, Greene is a Spencer County native and graduated from South Spencer High School. Greene attended Vincennes University, graduating with an Associate’s Degree. Her career with the Indiana State Police began in 2014 as a member of the 74th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy that graduated in December of 2014.

Police say Greene has spent her entire ISP career assigned to the Jasper Post. In 2018, she received the department’s “Life Saving Award” from Superintendent Carter for her role in saving a kayaker from drowning in a drain pipe. During her tenure she has served as a Tac Med Instructor, Scuba Diver, a District K9 Handler, and now Trooper Greene is one of the first two women to be chosen to serve on ISP SWAT K9 Handler.

“The Jasper Post is very proud of the dedication Trooper Greene has displayed during her career,” it states on an Indiana State Police release.

Officials say she earned this promotion through written testing, physical testing, scenarios, and a competitive interview process.

