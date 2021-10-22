Duke Energy employees donate time to clean up downtown Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) Duke Energy employees are doing their part to brighten up two buildings in downtown Princeton.

Volunteers from the utility company are spending two days power washing and painting the exterior of Princeton’s city hall, as well as the Warnock building.

This all in an effort to revitalize downtown.

Duke Energy officials said they reached out to Princeton’s Mayor Greg Wright about where the city needed help and he said this cleaning the exterior of city hall was a perfect job for them.