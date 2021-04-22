Duke Energy makes donation to help bring YMCA to Gibson County

Sarah Loesch/Daily Clarion Kurt Phegly, with Duke Energy, presented a $10,000 donation to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana to the capital campaign for the new YMCA planned for Princeton.

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Duke Energy is donating $10,000 to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana to help bring a ‘Y’ to Gibson County. This donation is the latest in the $2.5 million capital campaign to renovate the former Lowell Elementary school into a YMCA community center.

“In neighborhoods across the nation, YMCAs strengthen community and connect people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Duke Energy Community Relations Manager Kurt Phegley. “Having a YMCA here will be a great asset.”

Last month, Toyota Indiana donated $1 million to the project. The Toyota Indiana YMCA is slated to open in early 2022.

