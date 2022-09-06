MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Not only is a Henderson Dunkin’ coming to the tri-state, but so is a Madisonville Dunkin’.

Officials involved with the planned Madisonville Dunkin’ have told us the new Dunkin’ is planned to open in 2023. This process will include demolishing the existing building at 221 South Main Street to build a new restaurant. Officials say this will include an indoor seating area with free wifi, an outdoor patio area and a drive-thru.

One of the owners of the future Madisonville location told us their first and so far only Dunkin’ is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and they plan to add two more management roles at the future Madisonville location. On top of these management roles, the owners expect to add about fifteen to twenty other jobs as the Madisonville Dunkin’ gets closer to opening.

In a statement, one of the owners said, “We are most excited to share with Madisonville what Dunkin’ has to offer because as an expanding brand we believe many people are still not aware of everything we have to offer. Our menu is significantly more than just coffee and donuts, but includes a large range of food items and other beverages.”