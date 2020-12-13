During the season of giving, Red Cross urges blood donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) December may be the season of giving, but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. With the pandemic, this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.

Donations of all blood types are needed.

You can make an appointment with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4:

First Mennonite Church, 8002 E 550 N Montgomery, IN 47558

12/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Simon J. Graber Complex, 9335 North 900 East Odon, IN 47562

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road Washington, IN 47501

12/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Birdseye Fire Department, 9 West 1st St. Birdseye, IN 47513

12/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532

12/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton St. Jasper, IN 47546

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics, 1900 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN 47546

1/4/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

C K of A Hall, 1159 W. 1100 S. Saint Henry, IN 47532

12/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

German American Bank Tell City, 645 Main St. Tell City, IN 47586

12/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Schergens Center, 1140 31st St. Tell City, IN 47586

12/22/2020: 2 – 7 p.m.

Walmart, 730 U.S. Highway 66 E. Tell City, IN 47586

12/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

American Legion, 203 Walnut St. Mount Vernon, IN 47620

12/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon Fire Department, 311 College Ave. Mount Vernon, IN 47620

12/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bethel Christian Center, 996 N. Reo Drive Rockport, IN 47635

12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Deaconess Hospital, 600 Mary St. Evansville, IN 47747

12/17/2020: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

12/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

12/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

12/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Calvary Temple Church, 5050 N First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710

12/22/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

12/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

12/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

North East Park Baptist Church, 1215 N Boeke Rd. Evansville, IN 47711

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Walmart – West, 335 South Red Bank Road Evansville, IN 47712

12/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

12/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

12/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

12/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

1/1/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

1/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

12/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

12/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Resurrection Catholic School, 5301 New Harmony Road Evansville, IN 47720

12/29/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First Christian Church, 4544 State Road 261 Newburgh, IN 47630

12/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Methodist Hospital of Union County, 4604 US Highway 60 West Morganfield, KY 42437

12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Clay Fire & Rescue Department, 135 East Railroad St. Clay, KY 42404

12/21/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 12100 State Route 132 E. Sebree, KY 42455

12/22/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Poole Volunteer Fire Department, 9110 US-41 Sebree, KY 42455

12/31/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

