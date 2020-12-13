During the season of giving, Red Cross urges blood donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) December may be the season of giving, but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. With the pandemic, this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.
Donations of all blood types are needed.
You can make an appointment with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4:
First Mennonite Church, 8002 E 550 N Montgomery, IN 47558
- 12/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Simon J. Graber Complex, 9335 North 900 East Odon, IN 47562
- 12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road Washington, IN 47501
- 12/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Birdseye Fire Department, 9 West 1st St. Birdseye, IN 47513
- 12/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532
- 12/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton St. Jasper, IN 47546
- 12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics, 1900 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN 47546
- 1/4/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
C K of A Hall, 1159 W. 1100 S. Saint Henry, IN 47532
- 12/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
German American Bank Tell City, 645 Main St. Tell City, IN 47586
- 12/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Schergens Center, 1140 31st St. Tell City, IN 47586
- 12/22/2020: 2 – 7 p.m.
Walmart, 730 U.S. Highway 66 E. Tell City, IN 47586
- 12/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
American Legion, 203 Walnut St. Mount Vernon, IN 47620
- 12/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mount Vernon Fire Department, 311 College Ave. Mount Vernon, IN 47620
- 12/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bethel Christian Center, 996 N. Reo Drive Rockport, IN 47635
- 12/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 12/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Deaconess Hospital, 600 Mary St. Evansville, IN 47747
- 12/17/2020: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 12/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 12/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- 12/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- 12/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Temple Church, 5050 N First Ave. Evansville, IN 47710
- 12/22/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 12/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 12/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
North East Park Baptist Church, 1215 N Boeke Rd. Evansville, IN 47711
- 12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Walmart – West, 335 South Red Bank Road Evansville, IN 47712
- 12/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 12/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 12/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- 12/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- 12/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
- 1/1/2021: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- 1/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- 1/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 12/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 12/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 1/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 1/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Resurrection Catholic School, 5301 New Harmony Road Evansville, IN 47720
- 12/29/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 4544 State Road 261 Newburgh, IN 47630
- 12/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Methodist Hospital of Union County, 4604 US Highway 60 West Morganfield, KY 42437
- 12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Clay Fire & Rescue Department, 135 East Railroad St. Clay, KY 42404
- 12/21/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 12100 State Route 132 E. Sebree, KY 42455
- 12/22/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Poole Volunteer Fire Department, 9110 US-41 Sebree, KY 42455
- 12/31/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)
