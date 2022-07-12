DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — There’s a new proclamation in Daviess County! Judge-Executive Al Mattingly proclaimed July 19-23 as “Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament Week” for the county.

Officials say the event at Kendall Perkins Park will have 264 participants spread across 22 teams competing. Trophies will be awarded in five divisions during the tournament

“Don’t miss out on the fun — the Dust Bowl features great basketball games, plus music, exhibitors, vendors, and concessions,” it states on their website. “Every night is a meet-and-greet with family, friends, classmates, supporters and fans.”

This year’s tournament will mark the 49th anniversary for the competition. Daviess County Fiscal Court presented a proclamation to Byron Owen, President and Tournament Director. You can read more about the Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament here.