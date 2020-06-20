Eagle Scouts troop renovating Kendall’s Korner

(WEHT)- Eagle Scout troop G-374, the first all-girls troop in the Buffalo Trace Council, is renovating Kendall’s Korner.

Kendall’s Korner is named after Kendall Murray, a classmate of many in the troop who died from cancer nine years ago.

This is the first renovation of Kendall’s Korner since it was constructed in 2011. Eagle Scout Sarah Steurer says she’s grateful for the opportunity to help others.

It’s an accomplishment for me because it was a high accomplishment for boys and now its available for girls. This gives us an opportunity to show that we’re capable of doing all this stuff. It is a lot of work, but I’ve learned so much, it’s awesome, all the planning and time that goes into this.” Sarah Steurer

Projects like this allow scouts to make up for volunteer hours lost due to the pandemic.

