Eagle Way Bypass construction to start Tuesday

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The installation of traffic loops at the Eagle Way Bypass is planned for Tuesday. The section of highway affected is from U.S. 68/KY 80 to KY 107, just over five miles.

Drivers can expect lane closures, reduced speeds, and flaggers on site.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

