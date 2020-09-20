Early morning break in at Newburgh McDonald’s

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) Warrick County Police are investigating a break in that happened early Sunday morning at McDonald’s and Wendy’s on Hwy 66 in Newburgh.

An employee at a nearby restaurant says she witnessed a black car pull into the parking lot and when she turned to look at them, they took off through the parking lot of a neighboring business.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: