Early morning break in at Newburgh McDonald’s

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) Warrick County Police are investigating a break in that happened early Sunday morning at McDonald’s and Wendy’s on Hwy 66 in Newburgh.
An employee at a nearby restaurant says she witnessed a black car pull into the parking lot and when she turned to look at them, they took off through the parking lot of a neighboring business.
(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)
