Early morning Evansville shooting victim rushed into surgery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person has been taken to the hospital after an early Wednesday morning shooting in Evansville.

It happened shortly after 3, in front of the Embassy Apartments on Hatfield Drive, just east of Vann Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot in the back/neck area, and has been taken into surgery.

Officers say, because of that, they have not yet been able to speak to the victim to get details on the shooting.

Police are currently looking for three potential suspects, who they say were seen running into an empty field when they heard the sirens.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you update on-air and online as new details come in.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)

