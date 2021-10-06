Crews called to early morning fire off Highway 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire officials were called to a building fire on Wednesday morning. Crews arrived to 5401 Highway 41 after 911 dispatchers received a call stating there was a fire inside the building. The first crew arrived at 2:50 a.m. and reported light smoke conditions.

An area of fire was discovered that had been mostly extinguished by the fire sprinkler system. The fire damage was mostly contained to the contents and an interior wall of the business. According to officials, the fire cause is accidental and no injuries were reported.