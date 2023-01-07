MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield.

The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street.

According to officers, the prowler works under the cover of darkness in the early morning hours between midnight and 5 a.m.

“If anyone in that area has cameras and has footage of any suspicious person moving around during those hours on 1/6 or 1/7 will please contact the Morganfield Police Department or they can email footage to 4220@morganfieldpolice.com,” the police department said online.

Officers remind the public to always lock their car doors and bring valuables inside.