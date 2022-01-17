Early morning snow causes slick roads slide-offs in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – If you have to drive somewhere tonight, be sure to slow down because this morning proved the roads can get tricky very quickly.

The snow fall led to slick roads and slide-off all over the Tri-State on Monday. In Daviess County, the I-165 on-ramp at Highway 60 was closed for part of the morning after a semi was unable to make it up the ramp. There was more trouble once drivers got onto Highway 60. According to authorities, more slide-offs were reported near the Daviess County-Hancock county line on Kentucky 144 in the Knotsville area on Highway 231.

Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith says minor injuries were reported at two accidents, slide-offs and accidents were also reported in Henderson County. Eyewitness News spoke to Jason Tiller from INDOT to discuss the decisions INDOT makes in how crews treat and clear roadways. You can view the interview in the video player above.