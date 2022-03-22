LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Friends of Lincoln State Park and Indiana Department of Natural Resources will co-host the 12th Mr. Lincoln’s Neighborhood 5K Run/Walk on May 7 at 9:00 a.m. at Lincoln State Park, says a press release.

“We have a few upgrades and improvements to our event this year related to signage and timing equipment that we think our participants will appreciate. A 5K through Mr. Lincoln’s Indiana neighborhood has become an annual ritual for a number of our repeat participants and is a great way to start or continue a fitness habit and enjoy the outdoor recreation Lincoln State Park offers,” said Dan Wilkinson, president of the Friends of Lincoln State Park. “The 5K also supports the many projects and events we do at the park through our Friends group which this year includes significant improvements to Trail 1 that circles Lake Lincoln. We are excited to support more projects and events in 2022 and the 5K will be the annual kickoff to those efforts.”

The press release says that this year’s 5K route will begin and end at the Lake Lincoln Beach parking lot, with the race being started by President Lincoln himself. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers for adults as well as kids under 16. Door prizes will also be awarded during the event, and such prizes include Indiana State Park annual passes, gift cards, gift certificates, and more.

The early registration discount saves people $10 when registering by the early deadline of April 30. People who are interested in either walking or running in this event may download registration forms and event flyers, or register online. Completed registration forms can also be sent with a check or money order made payable to Friends of Lincoln State Park, PO Box 601, Chrisney, Indiana, 47611.

The early registration fee is $20 per person registering on or before April 30, and $30 from May 1 until race day, says a press release. All participants will receive an event t-shirt while supplies last, with t-shirts guaranteed for early registrants. Registration forms are also available at the Lincoln State Park office. The registration fee does not include the $7 in-state or $9 out-of-state per car gate fee to enter Lincoln State Park. All proceeds will benefit Friends of Lincoln State Park to support special projects and events at Lincoln State Park.

For more information regarding the 5K run/walk, people may call the Lincoln State Park office at (812) 937-4710 or visit its website.