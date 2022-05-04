OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Masonville Fire Department says that at about 6:44 p.m. on May 3, it was dispatched to assist Thruston-Philpot Fire Department with the report of a possible structure fire in the 1800 block of East 4th Street near Birkenhead Avenue.

MFD says a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and noticed what looked to be dark smoke and possibly a fire inside the building. MFD says the first arriving units confirmed a fire in the rear of the building.

MFD says units were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent further damage to the structure. The fire department says traffic on East 4th Street was diverted during suppression operations and reopened once the fire was declared under control, and MFD was on scene for about an hour.

MFD was assisted by the Thruston-Philpot Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Owensboro/ Daviess County. The fire department says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.