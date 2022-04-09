MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A group of Madisonville residents hosted a community Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 in Madisonville’s Mahr Park. The group is known as Amy Sherman & Friends.

The newest venture for Sherman and Friends is the Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Egg Hunt had 10,000 candy-filled eggs for children to hunt.

Over 300 parents and children attended the egg hunt. The youngest egg hunter was nine months old.

“When you do what you love and you do it from your heart, it’s never work. It’s never hard. It’s always fun,” says Sherman. “Giving back to my community is what I love, and I have fun while doing it. I am very proud of the response from my town, and I look forward to many more events like this.”

Prizes such as free pizzas, movie passes, bicycles, toys and ice cream cones were given out. Every prize was donated by businesses and individuals in the community.

Sherman and Friends have organized Trunk-or-Treats for Madisonville the past two years after the city needed safer options for trick or treating during the pandemic. The event was a huge success and is being planned again this October.