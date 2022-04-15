UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) – You can have your rabbit and your eggs at this Easter event.

According to an Owensboro website, the event will be held in Utica, and will include many egg hunts, prize packs for kids, a meeting with the Easter Bunny, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and a chance to interact with actual rabbits.

The event will happen on April 16 and will last from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets are free for those 12 months old and younger, $14.99 for those at 13 months to 17 years of age, and $10.99 for people 18 and older. Tickets are cheaper online than they will be at the entrance to the event.