JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Christians around the world are celebrating Easter and commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Redemption Christian Church in Jasper was just one of many around the Tri-State holding Easter services this weekend.

It was a packed house for three separate services Sunday morning. Members of the church took part in worship and celebrated with live music. Several people were also baptized today.

Parishioners we spoke to say that Jesus is someone to lean on when they don’t have anybody else.

“It’s important to celebrate Easter for me because Jesus has really changed my life and he’s a big part of my life,” says Jasmine Nicastro. “I just want to celebrate him and for all that he’s done for us.”

“I love Easter Sunday because it reminds me of how loved I am for everything Jesus did for me,” Stella Kisman tells us.

“Easter to me is the greatest sacrifice for our sins and it shows how much we’re loved,” explains Mya Neighbors.

Easter is also the conclusion to the Lenten season of prayer, fasting and penitence.