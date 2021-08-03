Easterseals announce “Hope Days” to help sell remaining Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle tickets

(WEHT) – Easterseals has announced an incentive in an effort to sell all remaining tickets in the “Cool Car, Cold Cash” Raffle sponsored by Old National Bank before the grand prize drawing. Anyone purchasing a ticket AND saying the word “hope” by 5 p.m. Tuesday August 3 and Wedenesday August 4 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win five extra tickets in the grand prize drawing. Easterseals is referring to Tuesday and Wednesday as “Hope Days” because ticket proceeds will fund therapy that gives hope for independence to local children and adults with disabilities.

Approximately 1,000 of the available 3,000 tickets are still unsold as of August 2. Easterseals is counting on ticket sales to help continue underwriting therapy services for individuals who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Last year, all 3,000 raffle tickets were sold, raising more than $86,000. This year’s goal is to once again sell all 3,000 available tickets so those funds can help make a difference.

“Cool Car, Cold Cash” tickets are available until August 4 at 5 p.m. unless they sell out before that date. Easterseals’ goal is not to extend sales. The grand prize drawing is scheduled for August 6 at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. Entrants do not have to be present to win but must be at least 18 years old to enter the raffle.

To purchase tickets:

Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card (NO credit cards)

Visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center*, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714

to pay with cash, check or debit card (NO credit cards; *masks are REQUIRED when entering the Rehabilitation Center)

“Cool Car, Cold Cash” raffle tickets are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both “Hope Days”. Tickets are $50 each or three for $100. Group sales are welcomed for anyone age 18 or older. The raffle will offer the grand prize winner the choice of two prizes: a new 2021 Nissan Versa or $15,000 cash. The raffle will also award a $5,000 second prize and a $1,000 third prize.