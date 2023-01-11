HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tickets for the annual Easterseals All Cash Raffle are now underway.

According to a release from Easterseals, the raffle will award five cash prizes: a grand prize of $25,000, a second prize of $15,000, a third prize of $5,000, and a fourth and fifth prize of $1,000 each. Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced that for each ticket purchased before 5 p.m. on February 10, the buyer will be entered for a chance to win 10 extra tickets in the raffle drawing.

Tickets are $50 each or 3 for $100 and a maximum of 5,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available until 5 p.m. on March 15 or until tickets are sold out.

To purchase tickets: