Easterseals announces winners of Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle

(WEHT) – The winners of the EasterSeals annual Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle have been announced. Out of more than 2,700 tickets sold, only three people walked away winners.

June Stone won the grand prize of $15,000 or a brand new 2021 Nissan Versa. Second place went to Sherry Embry of Belton, Kentucky, she won $5,000. Newburgh native Carol Barnes was the third place winner, taking home $1,000.

Easterseals wants to thank everyone who bought a ticket this year, the funds from the raffle will go to assist people with disabilities in the community.