HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced the proceeds raised for therapy and drew the winning ticket numbers for its annual Cool Car, Cold Cash raffle at Noon on Friday in Evansville.

According to officials, 2962 tickets were included in the drawing, resulting in estimated net proceeds of $79,000. Including Friday’s results, this would mean the annual raffle has now raised a grand total of $1,778,194 since the year 2000.

The following raffle winners were announced:

Grand Prize – The choice of $20,000 or a 2023 Nissan Versa S CVT : Joyce Mitchell of Henderson, Kentucky

: Joyce Mitchell of Henderson, Kentucky Second Prize – $5,000 : Mary Lynn Brashear of Olney, Illinois

: Mary Lynn Brashear of Olney, Illinois Third Prize – $1,000: James Yoe of Evansville, Indiana.

A video of the drawing can be found on Easterseals’ Facebook page.