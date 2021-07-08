Easterseals celebrates 75 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Community members celebrated the 75th anniversary of Easterseals Thursday. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke participated in the celebratory ribbon cutting.

This is a big milestone for Easterseals as it marks 75 years of ensuring people with disabilities have equal opportunities through receiving the care they need.

“Because our friends with disabilities are merely just friends with different abilities and they have the same hopes and dreams and desires as each and every one of us,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, “They want to have a job and have friends and love and be loved and be successful in life and that is what Easterseals does.”

Crouch says her father turned to Easterseals after having a stroke. Mayor Winnecke says many lives have been changed thanks to Easterseal’s care for people with disabilities.