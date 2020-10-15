Easterseals celebrates groundbreaking of new storage building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Easterseals celebrated Christmas early this year with a groundbreaking for its new Fantasy of Lights storage building.

We’re told Easterseals hasn’t had a place to store the light displays, so they’ve been left outside for the past few years. The non-profit has also rented out storage space in the past.

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 91 is letting Easterseals use land, and $70,000 was raised to build the new facility.

“I think it’s incredible to see the community come together and partner for this building. It’s absolutely a necessary thing for the Easterseals. It’s actually going to save a lot of time and money when it comes down to all the repairs they’ve had to do over the years to these displays,” Rick Kueber with IUPAT said.

Easterseals also announced new “no-contact” ticket sales online for the Fantasy of Lights.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020)