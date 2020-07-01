Easterseals “Cool Car, Cold Cash Raffle” kicks off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many essential services have continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, including work at the Evansville Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Easterseals provides therapy for people with disabilities, and in order to continue, they rely on several fundraising events each year.

Easterseals kicked off its annual “Cool Car, Cold Cash Raffle” Tuesday.

Leaders say this raffle is key to being able to offer life changing therapy services.

“This fundraiser, the Cool Car Cold Cash Raffle, is always very important for us to be able to provide therapy, but this year more than ever we really need those funds as soon as we can get them so that we can keep providing those services regardless of peoples’ ability to pay,” Pam Kirk with Easterseals said.

Tickets are available for $50 each or three $100. The deadline to purchase is noon on August 19, or earlier if there is a sellout.

The grand prize drawing will be held on August 21. The grand prize winner will be offered the choice of a new 2020 Nissan Versa or a 24 month lease on a new 2020 Nissan Rogue or $15,000 cash.

The contest will also award a $5,000 second prize and a $1,000 third prize.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

