Easterseals Cool Car Cold Cash raffle tickets now available

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Tickets for the Easterseals Cool Car Cold Cash raffle are now available.
The winner of the raffle will have the choice of taking home $15,000 in cash or a new 2021 Nissan Versa. There will be a second place prize of $5,000 and a third place prize of $1,000 as well.
Raffle tickets are $50 each or three for $100. To buy tickets Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:
- Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card (NO credit cards)
- Mail check to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714
- Visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714 to pay with cash, check or debit card (NO credit cards)