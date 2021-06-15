Easterseals Cool Car Cold Cash raffle tickets now available

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Tickets for the Easterseals Cool Car Cold Cash raffle are now available.

The winner of the raffle will have the choice of taking home $15,000 in cash or a new 2021 Nissan Versa. There will be a second place prize of $5,000 and a third place prize of $1,000 as well.

Raffle tickets are $50 each or three for $100. To buy tickets Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:

  • Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card (NO credit cards)
  • Mail check to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714
  • Visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714 to pay with cash, check or debit card (NO credit cards)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories