Easterseals Early Learning Center earns NAEYC accreditation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Easterseals Early Learning Center in Evansville has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Less than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

The inclusive Easterseals Early Learning Center at 621 S. Cullen Avenue in Evansville is the home of three programs, all of which meet NAEYC accreditation standards:

• Milestones Early Care & Education for children of all abilities, 6 weeks-3 years old

• LEAD Academy (Learn, Engage, Achieve, Discover), an inclusive preschool with a wide-ranging educational curriculum for children of all abilities, 30 months-6 years of age

• Dan & Nancy Mitchell Therapeutic Preschool for children age 3-5 identified as having a developmental disability requiring special education services

The Center incorporates multisensory activities, including a comprehensive arts enrichment program featuring the “Golf Gives Back” Arts Studio. The Toyota Indiana “Full Steam Ahead for Learning” STEAM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) helps children prepare to enter school.

Visit www.eastersealsrehabcenter.com to learn more about the Easterseals Early Learning Center. The Center is now accepting enrollment applications for preschool and toddlers for summer and fall.