Easterseals Early Learning Center earns national accreditation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Easterseals Early Learning Center is gaining national recognition after earning accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, otherwise known as NAEYC. The organization gives accreditation to early education programs that are driven to help children meet developmental milestones. Less than 10% of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens earn this achievement.

“We’ve actually been pursuing this for a couple of years now. It’s quite involved to meet the expectations of NAEYC,” said Laurie Seals, Easterseals Early Childhood Services Vice President.

Seals explained the NAEYC accreditation uses 10 researched-based standards to improve early learning programs. “

“It’s things like relationship building for children and adults or children and their peers, curriculum assessment, there’s a family engagement piece, they look at policies and procedures. So you begin looking at where you are in that moment and time and then building upon you existing practices to reach what NAEYC has identified as best practices,” said Seals.

Reaching those standards at the Easterseals Early Learning Center is something staff members wanted to do for their students and the community.

“At this time, we are the only program in our community that really serves complex special needs. Medical and developmental needs in the community. So for us, we wanted to make sure that we were able to attain this level of accreditation to one give our children everything they deserve, but also to show the community that we are committed to delivering the highest level of services,” Seals said gaining this accreditation is a testament of how children with and without disabilities can thrive and learn in the same classroom.