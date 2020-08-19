Easterseals extends ‘Cool Car Cold Cash’ raffle deadline

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) With approximately 2,000 of the 3,000 available tickets sold for the “Cool Car, Cold Cash” raffle, Easterseals has extended the entry deadline from August 19 to Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., or until all tickets are sold. The grand prize drawing is set for 12 p.m., Sept. 4 at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

New this year, the raffle will offer the grand prize winner the choice of three prizes: a new 2020 Nissan Versa or a 24-month lease on a new 2020 Nissan Rogue or $15,000 cash. The raffle will also award a $5,000 second prize and a $1,000 third prize.

To encourage ticket sales, a “Final Lap” drawing will award one lucky ticket buyer three extra “Cool Car, Cold Cash” tickets. Each ticket purchased before the Final Lap deadline of Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. will qualify the buyer for a chance to win the three extra tickets.

Tickets are $50 each or 3/$100 and are available Mon.-Fri., 8a.m.-5p.m. until Wed. Sept. 2. Tickets may be purchased by individuals or as a group. Entrants do NOT have to be present to win but must be at least 18 years old to enter.

To purchase tickets:

  • Call 812-474-2348 or 812-437-2607 to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card (NO credit cards)
  • Mail a check to or visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center*, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN, 47714 to pay with cash, check or debit card (NO credit cards; *please call ahead to understand our COVID-19 precautions; check must be received by Aug. 31 to be entered into the Final Lap drawing; check must be received by Sept. 2 to be entered into the grand prize drawing)

