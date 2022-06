EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Easterseals Rehabilitation Center hosted its 26th annual Lemonaid Stand on Thursday.

This year’s stand was coordinated by former child representative Abby Wells and her family. The stand also sold slushies ice cream, cheeseburgers and more.

All money raised stays with Easterseals, and nearly $94,000 has been raised since the event started.