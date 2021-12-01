Easterseals hosts 5K event for tonight only

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Most 5Ks are held in the morning, but this time there’s a 5K held at night.

For tonight only, Easterseals will be hosting a 5K at Garvin Park through Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights. The timed run will begin at 5:45 p.m. and it costs $30 to attend. The 1-Mile Community Fun Walk starts at 6:15 p.m. and costs $5 to attend, but children under 2 years of age get in free.

You can pay at the event or you can sign up in advance online. Proceeds will help fund inclusive early education and therapy for local children and adults with disabilities.

