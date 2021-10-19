Easterseals hosts special night out for families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- There was fun for every kid at Easterseals Tuesday night. With slides, swings, a xylophone, and an indoor zipline, families were welcome to come out around 6:00 Tuesday evening for a “Special Needs Night Out.”

Organizer and advocate Kelsey Shapker says they wanted the event to be friendly to those with sensory needs but most of all, they wanted a night where families can come together, play, and have fun. Shapker says events like the one Tuesday night are important to the Evansville community, adding that it “means everything, means the world” to her and families like hers to have these events.

To keep the event sensory-friendly, Shapker says they asked the Evansville Police and Fire Department units at the event to keep their lights and sirens off. Evansville Police Department officer Taylor Merriss says events like this are important outreach tools for the department, noting some of the children may have never seen an officer before but says it could help them and their families in the future.

Jhanea Vaughn and her son were among the dozens of families who came out Tuesday night. Vaughn says it’s nice to have events like this in the community for her son to come out and have fun with kids just like him. Another mother, Amanda Wilson, says there are only a few events like this a year and agrees that it’s nice to have events where kids can just be themselves in a safe environment.