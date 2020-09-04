Easterseals live drawing for their Cool Car, Cold Cash giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Easterseals Rehabilitation Center have announced the results of the annual Easterseals “Cool Car, Cold Cash” raffle sponsored by Old National Bank. And for the first time in several years, they sold out of tickets.

Here are this year’s winners:

Grand Prize – choice of $15,000 or a 2020 Nissan Versa or a 24-month lease on a Nissan Rogue: Connie Salvat of Evansville, IN (ticket #2460)

$5,000 Second Prize : Bob & Martha Rodgers of Evansville, IN (ticket #0886)

: Bob & Martha Rodgers of Evansville, IN (ticket #0886) $1,000 Third Prize: Brandi Scott of Evansville, IN (ticket #1667)

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)