Easterseals new storage facility funded by Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A new storage facility is dedicated that will house the displays from Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights. The facility was funded completely by donations.
Easterseals says one of the biggest challenges every year has been where to safely and securely store dozens of elaborate light displays for the rest of the year. Many display pieces are over 20 feet tall. All must be transported to and from Garvin Park on flatbed trucks before and after the annual event. Acquiring donated warehouse space nearby with oversized access doors and adequate interior storage has been almost impossible.
The new 60’ x 100’ building was constructed over the past year, adjacent to IUPAT Local 16 headquarters at 409 Millner Industrial Drive, within ½ mile of Garvin Park. It features 20-foot-wide doors, a dirt/gravel floor, and space to refurbish displays in the off season.
Among the generous supporters making the storage facility possible are:
- Paul Green, Brandon Wongngamnit & International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 16
- National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)
- Electrical JATC
- Bob Neisen, community partner and former Skanska employee
- International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (IUPAT) Local 156 including Eric Tasa, James Stirk, and former IUPAT officer Rick Kueber
- Bill Nix and PCI/Skanska
- Dan Grunow, Chad Grunow, Charmie Guagenti, and Ritzy’s
- Dilip Patel
- Kahn Dees Donovan & Kahn
- Southwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades
- Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 136
- Skanska
- Teamsters Local 215
- Several Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights display sponsors who exceeded their usual annual commitment
- Additional in-kind donors including Deig Brothers, Conway Crane, Blankenberger Brothers, IMI, Jerry David Enterprises, Republic Services, Jean E. Bennett Appraisal Co., Iron Workers and others