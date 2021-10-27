Easterseals new storage facility funded by Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A new storage facility is dedicated that will house the displays from Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights. The facility was funded completely by donations.

Easterseals says one of the biggest challenges every year has been where to safely and securely store dozens of elaborate light displays for the rest of the year. Many display pieces are over 20 feet tall. All must be transported to and from Garvin Park on flatbed trucks before and after the annual event. Acquiring donated warehouse space nearby with oversized access doors and adequate interior storage has been almost impossible.

The new 60’ x 100’ building was constructed over the past year, adjacent to IUPAT Local 16 headquarters at 409 Millner Industrial Drive, within ½ mile of Garvin Park. It features 20-foot-wide doors, a dirt/gravel floor, and space to refurbish displays in the off season.

Among the generous supporters making the storage facility possible are: